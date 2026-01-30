Former CNN anchor Don Lemon taken into custody, sources say

Former cable news anchor Don Lemon was arrested last night, multiple sources with direct knowledge tell CBS News. A source familiar says a grand jury was empaneled on this yesterday. FBI and HSI were involved in the arrest, sources say.

It was not immediately clear what charges he would be facing. Abbe Lowell, Lemon's lawyer, confirmed he was taken into custody by federal agents Thursday night in Los Angeles, where he was covering this weekend's Grammy Awards.

"Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done," Lowell said in a statement. "The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work."

CBS News has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

Last week, a federal appellate court declined to order a lower court judge to sign arrest warrants for five people, including Lemon, in connection with an anti-ICE protest inside a church in St. Paul, Minnesota. One of three judges said he felt there was probable cause to justify the arrests, according to court filings and sources familiar with the matter.

Multiple people have been charged in connection with the protest, when demonstrators entered St. Paul's Cities Church after discovering that an ICE official appeared to be one of the pastors at the church.

The Justice Department had asked the appellate court to compel the U.S. District Court in Minnesota to sign the arrest warrants over civil rights charges alleging the defendants were unlawfully interfering with the churchgoers' constitutional-protected freedom to practice religion.