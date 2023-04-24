Don Lemon says he's been fired by CNN

Longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon has been fired from the cable network, he tweeted on Monday.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," the "CNN This Morning" co-anchor tweeted. "After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."

The network confirmed in a statement that they had "parted ways" with Lemon. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors," the network said.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.