Intervention programs work to break cycles of domestic violence by focusing on abusers and accountability

While most efforts to combat domestic violence focus on victims, survivors and breakdowns in systems meant to protect them, one Cook County program is shifting the work to the abusers and breaking the cycle of violence.

"I've used emotional abuse," said Winston Allen. "I've used intimidation with looks and gestures, displayed skills with weapons. Which I now look back and understand that I've done more with my own power and control than I've realized."

Public admissions like Allen's are rare. He documented his own past abusive behavior in a notebook, after a Cook County judge ordered him into a Partner Abuse Intervention Program, which focuses on holding abusers accountable. He believes this program, and others like it, will break the cycle of violence in the community.

For Allen, that cycle started when he was just a little boy, with what he heard and saw growing up.

"My mother is saying, 'Stop, stop, stop hitting me,'" he recalled. "I never forgot that day."

Court records show his mother got protection orders against his father. But years later, Allen said he was the one causing harm.

"I committed more crimes than I believed, starting with emotional abuse," he admitted.

He was in a marriage that was breaking down. Allen admits to being financially controlling and demanding.

"And I'm setting rules and stuff, and not knowing that's all a part of power and control," he said.

As he was moving out, things turned violent and he called 911.

"She wrestled me down and I ended up pushing her off of me," he said.

A police report documents his accusations that his ex threw things around the apartment and grabbed his shirt, causing it to rip. That same report says her face was bleeding.

Allen was arrested and charged with domestic battery, though the charges were later dropped.

As the couple was divorcing, a judge told Allen that in order to keep his parental rights, he had to go into a 25-week program through the Center for Advancing Domestic Peace.

"I definitely didn't think I needed it," Allen said. "Honestly, I didn't believe there was anything that they could teach me other than what I've already learned."

But he's grateful the judge suggested the domestic peace program.

"One hundred percent," he said. "First I wasn't. But I am absolutely thankful."

As of 2025, domestic violence remains a major share of violence in Chicago, accounting for roughly one in four victims. That number is likely even higher, because most cases are in civil court and not tracked.

Cook County Judge Judy Rice has spent decades overseeing domestic violence court, on the bench and as presiding judge.

"We focus all the time on criminal cases of domestic violence, but the lion's share of our work here are civil cases," she said.

Much of her work has been alongside Leslie Landis, a Loyola University researcher who studies family violence.

"I've been doing this work for over 40 years and I'm tired," Landis says. "We see the same experiences by survivors even though we have resources for them."

Civil cases often involve an order of protection, but no required intervention which leaves few opportunities to address abusive behavior.

"There's a gap," Rice said. "We're not adequately servicing those who cause harm that come here because they have a civil protective order."

Together, Rice and Landis found stopping domestic violence means working with those who cause it.

While CBS News Chicago could not take you inside a session due to privacy concerns, we can tell you how these intervention programs work.

First there's a comprehensive screening to get into the program. The programs accept people assessed as most likely to do the work to learn specific, healthy relationship skills. They also want people who will take responsibility for how their actions impact partners, and especially children.

"Unless we get them to see that they're causing harm and why, that cycle is just going to continue," Rice said.

"So we have to get in there and interrupt that," said Landis.

Allen found the program's group session made a big difference. As veteran members shared what they learned with new members, he knew he wasn't healing alone.

"I literally just, you know, took advantage of the fact that these guys need help, just like I do," he said. "It helped me cope with my own emotions, just interacting with others."

"They come back and they're less angry because someone has taken the time to listen to them, and help them, to guide them to start taking the responsibility for their actions," Rice said.

For Allen, his motivation is tied to his own children.

"I went through so many emotional disasters, it was too hard to bear," he said. "My child was needing a, you know, a better space to learn and grow."

"It definitely starts with accountability," Allen added. "If you respect yourself, then this is what you would do."

Allen said he's also been on the receiving end of verbal and physical domestic violence in his adult life, underscoring how complicated that cycle can be.

While some partner abuse intervention programs are court-ordered, many are voluntary.

If you are experiencing domestic violence or partner abuse, help is available.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. People are available to speak with you 24 hours a day, seven days a week in English, Spanish and 200 more languages through translation services. You can also text BEGIN to 88788.

The Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call or text 877-863-6338 to speak to someone. Language assistance is available in more than 240 languages.

Additional Resources

Illinois Department of Human Services Partner Abuse Intervention Program

Find a PAIP office near you