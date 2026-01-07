New domestic violence task force holds first meeting as Cook County announces systemic changes to help survivors, victims

The new domestic violence task force for Chicago and Cook County held its first meeting Wednesday, as the Cook County State's Attorney also announced some new systemic changes to help survivors and victims.

The task force was formed in response to alarming new data that shows a sharp rise in domestic-related shootings and murders, and brings together multiple levels of government and community organizations to form a coordinated response to what leaders called a growing crisis of violence against women and children.

Andres Roque's sister Maria was killed at the hands of her abuser two years ago.

"She got murdered in front of her son and her daughter, and it was my niece's father who killed my sister," he told CBS News Chicago.

In those two year, Roque has become a fierce advocate for change to keep domestic violence survivors alive. His sister repeatedly took all the steps victims are told to take to protect herself, but the system failed her.

"I wish she was still here and she could speak her own story," he said.

The City of Chicago-Cook County Violence Against Women Task Force brings elected officials, researchers and community partners together to address what is behind the rise in domestic violence.

"This is going to be an exercise of bringing everybody together," said Kate Dunne of Chicago 77, one of the organizers who has been working for months to create the task force.

The urgency of their missing is underscored by startling numbers uncovered in our CBS Data Team investigation, which found that in 2025 domestic violence accounted for 26% of all violent crimes in Chicago. That means one of every four violent offenses citywide were related to domestic violence.

The task force will focus on prevention, accountability and long-term solutions. But it starts with getting everyone in one room.

The Cook County State's Attorney announced some systemic changes heading into this year as well. Their office is now in contract with Uber to help transport survivors to court when they have a hearing. They are also creating and building out a domestic violence homicide unit, dedicated to only domestic homicides.

The county is also adding eight additional victim witness specialists to help survivors bridge the gap and navigate the court system.