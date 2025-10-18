Man fatally shot during domestic fight on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was shot and killed during a domestic fight inside a house in the Bucktown neighborhood on Friday night.

Chicago police responded to a residence in the 2000 block of North Leavitt Street just before 10:40 p.m. and found a 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was involved in a "domestic altercation" when someone inside home. Police said the fight became physical and another man fired shots at the victim.

The 53-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he died.

The man who police said fired shots was arrested at the scene.

Police said charges are pending.

Area Three detectives are investigating.