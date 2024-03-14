South suburban Chicago mayor sued by ex-employees claiming they were wrongfully fired

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard was facing a series of lawsuits Thursday from former employees who allege wrongful termination.

The three separate lawsuits were announced Thursday by attorneys from Lisle-based Custardo Law LLC, who said in a news release that the suits were filed the day before.

The ex-village employees claim the Village of Dolton and Thornton Township – of which Henyard is supervisor – terminated the employment of several staffers without just cause or due process. Attorneys claimed the mayor violated state and federal employment laws and the staffers' constitutional rights.

One lawsuit was filed by former Thornton Township human resources manager Sandra Tracy, who claimed she was retaliated against after she refused to put together a list with the "dirt" on township employees. Tracy also claimed she was retaliated against for taking leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act – and was locked out of the township building and made to work out of her car in the parking lot for six months, attorneys alleged.

Tracy's was fired after she complained that the township had failed to pay her for six weeks, attorneys alleged.

A second lawsuit was filed by Karen Johnson, a former administrative assistant in the Dolton Department of Public Works, who claimed she was retaliated against for refusing to do medical campaign work during hours when Henyard was facing an ultimately unsuccessful recall in 2022 – and claimed she was fired for reading a negative news article about Henyard while at work.

Samysha Williams, former director of the Dolton Building Permits and Licenses Department, claimed she was fired for refusing to withhold permits for Dolton business owners who did not make political contributions to Henyard, for refusing to suppress Freedom of Information Act requests when Henyard asked, and for taking Family and Medical Leave Act leave. Attorneys alleged that while Williams was on approved leave, Henyard had a Dolton police officer go to her home and personally hand her a termination letter.

"We believe that the Village and Township's actions, under Mayor Henyard's direction, were unjust, unfair, and unlawful," Matthew R. Custardo, attorney for the former employees, said in a news release. "Our clients were devoted public servants and they deserved better. Instead, they were bullied, intimidated, and kicked to the curb. But they're fighting back."

The lawsuits seek compensatory damages for lost wages, emotional distress, and reputational harm as a result of the wrongful terminations, as well as injunctive relief, attorneys said.