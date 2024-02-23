Illinois attorney general tells Dolton mayor's charity to stop improperly soliciting donations

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) – The Illinois Attorney General's Office has told Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's charity multiple times in recent months, to stop improperly soliciting donations because it has not registered with the state as required by law.

Henyard was elected to be the south suburb's mayor in 2021 as the first woman mayor in Dolton's 103-year history.

On Wednesday, the AG's office sent a cease and desist letter to the Tiffany Henyard Cares Foundation warning that they had already sent "several letters" to the charity warning they were not registered with the state. The AG's office said the charity needed to send in the legally required documents before further soliciting or receiving donations.

Despite the repeated warnings, the AG's office said, "to date, however, the Foundation has not responded and we have not been advised why there has been a delay."

The AG's office then listed the several documents the charity needed to submit to the state, including copies of its financial reports and a $15 registration fee.

But that letter appeared to be just the latest attempt to contact the mayor's charity, warning it about collecting donations without registering.

The state had previously sent the charity letters dated Dec. 13, 2023, and Jan. 17, 2024, with similar warnings about the needed documentation it had not submitted.

Henyard also serves as the supervisor of Thornton Township.