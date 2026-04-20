Dolton police searching for teen mom Zarreya Atkinson, twin infants missing since Sunday morning

Dolton police are trying to find a teenage mother and her twin infants who were reported missing from the south suburb.

Dolton police said 17-year-old Zarreya A. Atkinson was last seen with her twin sons, Jaylen and Jayden, at 2 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Shepard and East 146th Street.

Police said all three have health conditions that put them in danger. Jaylen and Jayden are both one month old, and are described as Black males approximately 19 inches long and 5 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Atkinson is described as a Black female, 5 ft. 10 in. tall and approximately 125 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Jayden Atkinson (left) and Jaylen Atkinson (right)

Haylen and Jaden were both wearing gray and blue sleepers when they were last seen.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 911 or Dolton police at 708-207-3200.