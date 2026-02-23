Dolton man charged in connection with homicide of Oak Forest man last month

Oak Forest police said a man was charged in connection with the killing of another man in Oak Forest last month.

Police said on Monday that a grand jury indicted Steven J. Knox, 19, of Dolton, on eight counts of first-degree murder.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, officers and fire personnel responded to a residence in the 15000 block of Sunset Avenue for a non-responsive person.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Micahel Arnold, 68, of Oak Forest, inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the victim's death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Knox is due to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.