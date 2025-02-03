Dolton, Illinois Village Board meets for first time since Thornton Township brawl, investigation results

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Dolton were set to meet Monday evening for the first time since an independent investigation found widespread financial mismanagement in the troubled south suburb.

This also comes on the heels of a violent meeting of the Thornton Township Board, where Mayor Tiffany Henyard — who also serves as Thornton Township supervisor — jumped in the middle of a brawl.

At the Dolton Village Board meeting Monday night, security was the number one priority. There were numerous discussions by trustees as to whether it was safe even to hold the meeting in person —especially after the brawl at the township board meeting on Tuesday of last week.

The video of the brawl was seen around the world. It started after the public comments portion of the meeting. The last to offer public comments was Jedidiah Brown, who made a lengthy harangue directed at Thornton Township Supervisor Henyard that ended with his calling Henyard a "b****."

Before Brown could get back to his seat, Henyard's allies — including her boyfriend, Kamal Woods — confronted Brown. At that point, punches went flying.

Several men joined the tussle, where people threw punches and started kicking. Tables were tossed. Security tried separating the men.

Meanwhile, witnesses said Henyard — who was seated at a table at the front of the room with the board of trustees — ran toward the tussle. It was unclear whether Henyard was trying to break up the fight or to get involved herself, but she did lose a shoe and was thrown to the floor.

The meeting Monday night was the regularly-scheduled Dolton Village Board meeting, where Henyard shows up when she feels like it. If she was to pop in Monday night, she was expected to be called to explain not only her reasoning for jumping int the melee last week, but also to provide a response to the investigation by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The report alleges Henyard and her administration deliberately tried misleading the public into not finding out about alleged "gross financial mismanagement" both in Dolton and Thornton Township.

"Now, the concerns have escalated to a point that is far beyond financial misconduct," said Dolton Village Trustee Brittney Norwood. "Now, I'm receiving calls from residents who are scared to even attend public meetings. People are afraid of what they witnessed on Tuesday night — where violence and chaos overtook what should have been a peaceful and productive gathering."

"In no way does the Village of Dolton or anybody support or condone any types of violence, and it has raised the level of concern," said Dolton Village Trustee Jason House.

The meeting began at 6:30 p.m.