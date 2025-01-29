Trustees in Dolton, Illinois concerned about safety after Thornton Township Board meeting brawl

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Following a brawl that broke out during a Thornton Township Board meeting Tuesday night, some are expressing concerns about safety for other public meetings in the south suburbs.

The brawl started after the public comments portion of the meeting. The last to offer public comments was Jedidiah Brown, who made a lengthy harangue directed at Thornton Township Supervisor Henyard that ended with his calling Henyard a "b****."

Before Brown could get back to his seat, Henyard's allies — including her boyfriend, Kamal Woods — confronted Brown. At that point, punches went flying.

Several men joined the tussle, where people threw punches and started kicking. Tables were tossed. Security tried separating the men.

Meanwhile, witnesses said Henyard — who was seated at a table at the front of the room with the board of trustees — ran toward the tussle. It was unclear whether Henyard was trying to break up the fight or to get involved herself, but she did lose a shoe and was thrown to the floor.

South Holland police ultimately had to clear out trustees, neighbors, and the news media after allies and critics of Supervisor Henyard let their fists speak for them.

After seeing what played out in Thornton Township, leaders in Dolton — where Henyard serves as mayor — are examining their own security measures for the next meeting on Monday. This came as the community there took some time to substitute politics for prayer.

In the confines of the Holy Walls of Abundant Living Christian Church, Dolton residents gathered Wednesday night for the Prayers for Dolton service.

"I pray, Lord, that we put away our foolishness," a participant said.

The pastor of the church said the prayer service was scheduled prior to what happened at the Thornton Township Board meeting on Tuesday night.

Randy Foulkes and his wife witnessed the chaos at the township board meeting firsthand.

"Shocked and frustrated, embarrassed," Foulkes said.

A day later, Foulkes and his wife were with at the church service to put politics aside, as they prayed for unity and civility.

"Dolton is not all bad," said Foulkes.

Dolton Village Trustee Kiana Belcher started the Prayers for Dolton Service three years ago, but the fact that it happened a day after the chaos surrounding Henyard was not lost on anyone.

"The tension inside of people — they're scared," Belcher said. "They don't know what's going on."

Meanwhile, while praying, Dolton trustees were concerned about the next board meeting for the village.

"We have a meeting on Monday," Belcher said. "We're going to make sure that every safeguard is in place."

A virtual meeting is also under consideration if necessary, said Dolton Trustee Tammie Brown.

Discussions are under way to figure out how to keep tensions down — especially after Henyard rushed toward the fight at the township board meeting.

"I didn't expect that from her, and wouldn't have expected that from her," Brown said.

Henyard could attend the next Dolton Village Board meeting, which means her allies — some of the same people involved in the township brawl — could show up too.

"We will sit down and talk," Brown said.

The ideas under consideration for the Dolton Village Board meeting include adding more police officers, and the possibility of adding metal detectors — though there were metal detectors in place at the township meeting.

Mayor Henyard's attorney said Wednesday about the brawl:

"In the face of endless false accusations and outright lies about Mayor Henyard that are being trafficked on social media by her political enemies, it is unsurprising that violence erupted. In the social media age, unchecked falsehoods lead to misplaced tension and aggression. This episode shows that the campaign of false information about the mayor puts her and others in danger. Uninformed commentary fueled by mindless hatred and ignorance will inevitably descend into chaos. This incident simply illustrates that reality."

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Brown said he filed an order of protection against Henyard and Woods.