1 killed in shooting at Citgo gas station in Dolton, Illinois

One person was killed in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon at a gas station in Chicago's south suburbs.

Dolton police said, around 2:35 p.m., a black Chrysler 300 pulled into the Citgo gas station at the corner of Lincoln and Cottage Grove avenues.

Someone got out of the front passenger seat of the car, walked around the back of the vehicle, pulled a gun out of the pocket of his hoodie, and fired four shots into the front driver's side window.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey with multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m., police said.

Illinois State Police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were assisting Dolton police with the investigation.