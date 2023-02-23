Dog shot to death in gated area in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a dog in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Wednesday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m. at 68th and prairie.
Forensics teams were seen documenting evidence - like the bullet on the ground.
Investigators found the dog shot in a gated area. The animal died there.
Security officers were also talking with police.
