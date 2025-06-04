Watch CBS News
Dog shot during home invasion on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
A dog was shot during a home invasion in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Tuesday night. 

Police said around 11 p.m., an armed man forced entry into a home in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue. 

Chicago police said the man showed his gun and then fired shots, hitting a dog inside the home. The suspect then ran from the house. 

The dog was taken to an emergency vet hospital in fair condition. 

No other injuries were reported. 

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

