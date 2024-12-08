Dog dies in apartment complex fire in Crown Point, Indiana fire officials say

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — Fire crews battled a blaze at an apartment complex early Sunday morning in Crown Point, Indiana.

Crown Point fire crews responded to the 900 block of Cypress Point Drive just before 3:30 a.m. for a structure fire. Upon arrival, they saw heavy fire coming from the complex's roof. Neighboring residents were evacuated.

The fire was under control in under an hour, and the scene was cleared just after 7 a.m.

No people were hurt, but a dog died in the fire, according to fire officials.

The complex had 36 units, all of which were affected by the fire, with four being destroyed and four others having smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the complex with temporary accommodations.

Fire officials said it is not clear how many of the units were occupied at the time of the fire.