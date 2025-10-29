Documents show no criminal history for Hanover Park, Illinois police officer arrested by ICE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents earlier this month detained a Hanover Park police officer accused of overstaying his tourist visa by a decade, and the CBS News Chicago Investigators have now obtained key documents showing more information about how the officer got hired in the first place.

Federal agents picked up Radule Bojovic, 25, two weeks ago.

Bojovic is from Montenegro, and according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, he was living in the U.S. on a tourist visa that expired March 31, 2015.

The CBS News Chicago Investigators pored over more than 200 pages of Bojovic's personnel file — 40 of which were completely redacted. The file included two work authorization cards.

The file also showed Bojovic applied to the Hanover Park Police Department in June 2024, and the department hired him in January 2025. An extensive background check showed no criminal history — not even a traffic violation.

Police department officials also wrote how impressed they were with Bojovic and his experience.

Bojovic is being held in Indiana.