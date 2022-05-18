Documentary 'Chicago at the Crossroad' illustrates how decisions made decades ago are causing today's problems

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a documentary that dives into the troubled history of Chicago and how decisions made decades ago are the cause of problems today.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke to the filmmaker about why his documentary released three years ago is getting so much attention right now.

"When I turn her head it's just leaking blood. I just really want us to live in peace."

Five-time Emmy filmmaker Brian Schodorf said his film, "Chicago at the Crossroad" opens a rare, historical window in the systematic creation of poverty-stricken communities.

"We have to be just as intentional with trying to figure out solutions, as they were intentional with creating these disinvested communities," Schodorf said.

His documentary was filmed over the course of 15 years, which examines the root causes of violence in Chicago, something that many are thinking about right now.

"You can take Chicago as case study. Many of our policies are examples and testaments to public policy gone wrong."

Schodorf's film was released three years ago, but he wants to show his documentary now. Because, he said, year after year, the city of Chicago isn't making any progress on the number of lives that are lost.

"When you talk about violence, you can't go without bringing up the disinvestment and the distrust that is now present in many of these communities and that's all wrapped up into housing," Schodorf noted.

"Chicago at the Crossroad" will be held at the Cinema Chatham right off of 87th street, which is a staple for people who live in the community to discuss about what's happening in their neighborhood.

"We want to support the theater. We are partnering with Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina and Illinois State Senator Jacqueline Collins (16th) for this screening," said the filmmaker.

Schodorf said not only is this a screening, but a chance for the Chatham community to voice their opinions with local officials.

"We just hope people will come out and continue the dialogue, continue talking about it. And that's what we're hoping people will do on Monday."

Schodorf said the screening and forum will begin with a meet and greet at 5:45 p.m. Monday, May 23rd. The documentary begins at 6:30 p.m. and the community forum is expected to start at 7:30 p.m.