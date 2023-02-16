Dixmoor man charged with robbing 3 victims on Southwest Side in December

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Dixmoor man is charged after robbing three people on the city's Southwest Side last year.

Paris Hall, 19, was arrested by Chicago police in the 14000 block of South Western Avenue in Dixmoor.

Police say he was identified as the person who, on Dec. 16 around 11:10 p.m., took property while armed with a handgun from three victims - two women, 39 and 24, and a man, 24, in the 2500 block of West 62nd Street.

He is facing three counts of armed robbery.

Hall is due to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was available.