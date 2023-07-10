Gas for $2.99 a gallon? Head to West Loop Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- This Monday morning, you can fill up your tank at a discount.

This is all thanks to the Fulton DesPlaines Garage, located at 225 N DesPlaines Street, in the West Loop.

The gas price is $2.99 a gallon. This is only for regular 87-octane only, so no mid-grade or premium at these pumps.

The owner says he is getting out of the fuel business to make more room for parking, and that means discounted gas until the tanks run out.

"We have about 3,000 gallons left, which sounds like a lot but it's really not," Owner Matt Tefka said. "At this price point, I don't expect it to last too long."

Tefka told CBS 2's Jackie Kostek he believes the gas will run out by the end of the week.

You can fill up your tank starting at 7 a.m.

Compare that to the average in the City of Chicago right now $4.43 according to AAA. The average for the suburbs at $4.11. The national average is $3.54 a gallon, the lowest it's been in more than two years.

The owner of Fulton DesPlaines Garage took to Facebook to dispel some rumors. He says he did not close the shop and he's not selling the property, only getting out of the gas business.