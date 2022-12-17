Dion's Chicago Dream brings produce boxes to Chicagoans experiencing food insecurity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group in Englewood is working to bring fresh produce to people who have a hard time accessing it – one box at a time.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday night, Dion's Chicago Dream is bringing fruits and veggies to people experiencing food insecurity across the city.

It is the season of giving. But the boxes provided by the organization give the gift of fresh produce all year round.



We joined volunteers as they dropped off a box for Sherry Phillips – a bag of grapes, a carton of raspberries, a bunch of bananas, apples, pears, oranges. She is one of 3,000 residents of 500 homes in 24 neighborhoods whom Dion's Chicago Dream serves weekly.

"My family – we, you know, didn't have anything. We struggled a lot of years," said Dion's Chicago Dream executive director Dion Dawson. "I've been food insecure, so I know what it feels like"

Dawson started Dream deliveries in 2020.

"I saw food hadn't changed in decades," Dawson said. "I saw that in the pandemic, we needed something different."

Now, it's his full-time job. He and his staff just opened their own space to package boxes.

"Fruits and vegetables that we know are the staples for households," Dawson said.

After the Englewood Whole Foods closed, we reported many in the community were concerned about a growing food desert.

The demand for deliveries rose. But Dawson said his plan was already in place to bring food to families – to shorten their trip to the nearest grocery store and alleviate the cost.

"It was going to be an uptick in need, but that need was already there," Dawson said.

It started out as a dream during Dawson's military service.

"When I was deployed, I always thought about what was going on back at home - and so it was just me always dreaming of Chicago," Dawson said.

And it is now making a difference in reality.

Dion's Chicago Dream funds its delivery service by fundraising. To find out how you can get involved, follow this link for their website.