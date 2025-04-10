Diehard Chicago Bulls fan wins NBA "Dream Experience" contest

A native Chicago Bulls fan has won a dream come true.

Corey Coakley submitted a video proclaiming his love for the NBA, and won the "Dream Experience" contest.

Coakley grew up 10 minutes from the United Center and the old Chicago Stadium before it, and he watched the Bulls throughout the Michael Jordan championship era of the 1990s.

Now, Coakley will get to sit courtside at the Bulls game against the Washington Wizards on Friday with his wife and children.

"Honestly, I enter in every Bulls contest I see online — I mean literally, every one — I mean, tickets, jerseys. I mean hey, if you start entering, you might end up like me," Coakley said Thursday. "I feel like a kid in a candy store, man! It's just, I've been waiting like Christmas. It's finally here!"

But the fun didn't have to wait until Friday. On Thursday, Coakley got to sit in on a Bulls practice — and he even had a shopping spree at the Madhouse team store.

AT&T has been sponsoring the Dream Experience contest for several years.