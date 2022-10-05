Diego Uribe found guilty in murders of six family members in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Feb. 4, 2016, six people – including two children – were murdered in their family home in Gage Park.

On Wednesday, more than six years later, a jury found a relative of the victims, Diego Uribe, guilty of all the murders.

Police were first called to a home in the 5700 block of South California Avenue for a wellbeing check. It turned into a multi-murder crime scene.

Six members of one family were found dead – 62-year-old Noe Martinez Sr.; his wife, 58-year-old Rosaura Martinez; their son, 38-year-old Noe Martinez Jr; their daughter 32-year-old Maria Herminia Martinez; and her two sons, 13-year-old Leonardo Cruz and 10-year-old Alexis Cruz. Most of the victims had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators suspected at the time that the killer or killers knew the victims, because none of them were found restrained.

Four months later, police arrested Uribe and his then-girlfriend, Jafeth Ramos. They were charged with six counts of murder each.

Authorities said Uribe, a cousin and nephew of the victims, tried to take money from his family – but the robbery morphed into a rampage.

Investigators said DNA tests linked Uribe to the crime. They said cellphone records connected both Uribe and Ramos to the scene as well.

Both suspects confessed to police. The jury was able to watch a video of statements Uribe made while in custody.

Also adding to the case against Uribe was the fact that Ramos took a plea deal in exchange for testimony against her former boyfriend.