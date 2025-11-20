Dick Cheney's funeral is being held today. Here's who's speaking and how to watch.

Friends, family and a few former presidents will gather in Washington, D.C., Thursday for former Vice President Dick Cheney's funeral.

Cheney, a dominant figure in Republican politics for more than three decades and one of the most influential vice presidents, died on Nov. 3 at age 84 of complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. Cheney had received a heart transplant in 2012.

Cheney's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. ET at the Washington National Cathedral. Here's what to know about plans for the service and how to watch it live:

Who is attending Cheney's funeral?

Two former presidents will attend Cheney's funeral: George W. Bush, who served two terms in the White House with Cheney as his vice president, and Joe Biden.

Former vice presidents Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore and Dan Quayle will also be attending, according to sources directly familiar with the plans.

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance won't be there. A senior White House official told CBS News that Mr. Trump was not invited to the funeral. Cheney had become an outspoken critic of Mr. Trump in recent years, and Mr. Trump did not issue a public statement after Cheney's death.

Former President Bill Clinton will not be attending due to a scheduling conflict. Clinton, a former Arkansas governor, will be in Little Rock attending an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the governor's mansion along with current Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other former governors, including U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Asa Hutchinson. An aide said Clinton is keeping the Cheney family in his prayers.

Many other prominent figures from Cheney's decades in public life are expected to fill the pews for the invitation-only service, but a full guest list has not been released.

Who is speaking at Cheney's funeral service?

The following speakers will offer tributes at the service:

Former President George W. Bush

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Pete Williams, former assistant secretary of defense for public affairs and former NBC News justice correspondent

Cheney's grandchildren

Cheney's daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney

Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of Washington National Cathedral, will give the homily, and several other clergy members will participate.

How to watch Cheney's funeral service