"Dhaba on Devon Avenue" makes it to Writers Theatre in Glencoe, Illinois, after 5 years

"Dhaba on Devon Avenue" has finally made it onto the stage at Writers Theatre in Glencoe five years after it was initially meant to debut.

The play is about a family-run restaurant on Chicago's Devon Avenue, an area that is a unique and special gathering place for the city's Indian community.

Actress Arya Daire grew up eating at restaurants on Devon.

"I think the story of this play is closest to my family than anything else I've ever done," she said.

"Dhaba" is the name of the restaurant at the center of the story, as well as a kind of roadside restaurant in India. The play tells the story of the man who founded the restaurant, but Daire said the themes are universal. Director Chay Yew agrees.

"I think ultimately it's about change," Yew said. "Can we hold onto it, can we allow it to manifest and evolve. We're always saying we can change, but when it comes time to do it…"

And change has played a big role in the play off stage as well. It was supposed to debut in 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Five years later, two theater companies – Timeline and Writers – teamed up to finally bring it to life.

"I think COVID was a flash point for all of us, so the play is richer emotionally," Yew said.

"You start to make choices and you identify with them," said Daire. "And if you don't get to share it, you feel incomplete."

But now it is complete, and audiences of all backgrounds can experience it.

"Dhaba on Devon Avenue" is being performed at the Writers Theatre through July 27.