'This never happens': Des Plaines residents shocked after shooting death of 16-year-old

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in Des Plaines are still rattled after hearing gunshots in their neighborhood Sunday night - and finding a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in the street.

CBS 2 Investigators Megan Hickey reports from Des Plaines where neighbors are also surprised it happened a stone's throw from the police department.

They said they're glad the response time from Des Plaines police was so quick, but residents are still anxious to learn why this happened - and who is responsible.

"There's no winner in this situation."

Dean Stoyanov tells me he had *just finished up his evening walk with his corgi, Bentley.

"We heard some sounds coming from the window weren't sure if it was fireworks or gun shots. But soon, we heard police racing down the street," Stoyanov said.

Police said the shots were fired here around 9:30 p.m. near Miner and Perry streets. When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Neighbor Jeremy Daniels called 911. He said at first, he couldn't believe what he was hearing.

"Wasn't sure, and then there were multiple shots, after that I realized it wasn't a TV show," Daniels said.

On Monday, the Cook County Medical Examiners Office identified the teen as 16-year-old Justyce Broadway-Williams. Firefighters tried to resuscitate him but they were unsuccessful.

"I live right around the corner and this never happens. It's weird to see a 16-year-old just get shot like that," said a teen who lives nearby.

But police will not comment on whether they have any suspects in this case - or any other details on a motive. Neighbors are in agreement: they'd like more information now.

"I've been here around two years and I've never heard anything out of the ordinary," Stoyanov said. "It's kind of throwing a curveball at us."

When it comes to the status of this investigation, the Des Plaines Police Department will only say that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is "no threat to the general public."

TEEN KILLED: 16-year-old Justyce Broadway-Williams was shot to death in the 1300 block of Perry Street, Des Plaines, IL on January 15, 2023. Seen/heard anything contact Des Plaines police. Our condolences. #helpsolvethiscrime pic.twitter.com/ncXySIHBlo — LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) January 16, 2023