16-year-old boy shot, killed in Des Plaines

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Des Plaines Sunday night. 

Police said the shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. near Miner and Perry streets. When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The boy died at the scene. 

Police have not confirmed if anyone is in custody, but they are calling this an isolated incident. 

First published on January 16, 2023 / 4:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

