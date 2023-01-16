16-year-old boy shot, killed in Des Plaines

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Des Plaines Sunday night.

Police said the shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. near Miner and Perry streets. When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy died at the scene.

Police have not confirmed if anyone is in custody, but they are calling this an isolated incident.