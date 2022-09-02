Des Plaines police seek drivers involved in hit-and-run that hurt family
CHICAGO (CBS) – Des Plaines police want to know if anyone in the public recognizes a black hatchback involved in the hit-and-run that hurt a woman and her children.
Police said the hatchback hit a black BMW, which then slammed into a car carrying Virginia Konavalov, 32, and her daughter.
Konavalov sustained a bad gash to her face and some scrapes. Her 4-month-old daughter flew several feet before hitting the asphalt.
Both were treated at a hospital but are expected to be OK.
The driver of both the BMW and the black hatchback sped away from the scene before police arrived.
