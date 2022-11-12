Watch CBS News
Des Plaines business leaders start 'Boot Camp' to help vets transition into the civilian world of work

By CBS Chicago Team

Veterans attend 'Back-to-Work' bootcamp
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Veterans Day, we honor those who have given so much to our nation.

But what happens when their military service ends and civilian life begins again? Des Plaines city and business leaders are taking steps to help veterans navigate that transition.

They created the "Veterans Back to Work Boot Camp 2022."

Navy vet Essie Hall used the 10-week program to advance her career in the U.S. Postal Service. 

"I was feeling reluctant. actually, they embraced me. I was thinking my age, but they gave me great resources so I can re-start my career."

The boot camp also connects veterans with volunteer projects and mentors and ends with a graduation ceremony.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 6:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

