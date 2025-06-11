Watch CBS News
1 person dead after fire in north suburban Des Plaines

A person died in a building fire in north suburban Des Plaines overnight. 

Around 12:30 a.m., multiple fire departments, including Des Plaines and Niles, responded to a residential building fire at 9805 Bianco Terrace. 

Crews found a fire in a unit on the first floor that was quickly extinguished. Video from the scene shows a shattered screen door and charred inside of the building. 

Fire Chief Robert Greiner with the North Maine Fire Protection District said firefighters found a person unconscious from smoke inhalation. Greiner said despite life-saving measures, the victim died at the scene. 

The victim has not been identified. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

