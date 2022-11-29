Watch CBS News
DeRozan scores 26 as Bulls beat Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Bulls past the Utah Jazz Monday night.

The final score was 114-107.

Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk added 23 points and Collin Sexton chipped in 17. 

Utah lost its fifth straight. 

First published on November 28, 2022 / 11:17 PM

