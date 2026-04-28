DePaul University pole vaulter Katelyn Welsh sets the bar high for Blue Demons

Katelyn Welsh is truly one-of-a-kind for DePaul track and field.

She's the only pole vaulter on the team this season and is setting a new bar pretty high for the Blue Demons.

Graduate student Katelyn Welsh came to DePaul to pursue her dream.

"My masters is in writing and book publishing, which is only offered in like four places in the U.S. and a few in London. So, I came here because it was the only grad school I could do my masters and pole vault."

She reached out to assistant coach David Thompson, and the rest is literally history.

Welsh is the Blue Demons' first-ever female pole vaulter.

"It is really cool. I feel like for me it hasn't really been like a super stressful thing because I've always been a vaulter since I was 13, it's just what I do, and now I'm just doing it here, but it's been really interesting," she said.

"Being the first one to kind of lay the groundwork, lay the foundation, but also being brand new, meaning we would get you whatever poles you would need. I thought she was the right person to be able to do this because she has a passion for the sport," Thompson said.

Maybe the trickiest part is finding places to practice, especially during the outdoor season in Chicago.

Katelynn goes to multiple locations in order to properly perfect the complicated jumps.

"When you're putting your arms up, the vault happens up here, and then you're moving all the way through, you have to pull through and push your whole body off, and you're swinging your legs, so you have to be very well-rounded with how you're training," she said.

Physical strength is only one aspect of this technical event. Launching your body more than 12 feet in the air takes a lot of mental toughness, too.

"You have to be really mindful of the feel. What does the pole feel like? What does my run feel like? What does my plant feel like? Not only is she really in tune with the feel for everything leading up to the vault, but you have to be fearless because once you leave the ground, the only thing you have in your hands to navigate that event is the pole," Thompson said.

Katelynn says she's gotten faster and stronger, which has shown up at competitions with her setting personal best marks.

"I got an indoor PR, which was really cool. Just knowing that I did this extra year for something it's fun it's, you know, there's no better feeling than PR-ing," Welsh said.

Every time Katelyn jumps, she's literally raising the bar for herself and a program she's grateful to be a part of.

"Just such a nice team dynamic and again all the coaches have been so, so supportive of me, like it's been really nice to just have a whole team of people behind me," she said.

Because of Welsh, a team with more pole vaulters could soon be a reality. Coach Thompson says they're currently recruiting.

Welsh recently achieved an outdoor personal-best by a centimeter and placed second in the women's pole vault at an Illinois State meet last month.