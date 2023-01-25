DePaul University celebrating 125 year anniversary with 'DePaul Day' events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's an exciting day for DePaul University as they mark a major milestone.

Today has officially been declared 'DePaul Day' by the mayor and city council in celebration of the university marking 125 years.

In addition to honoring 125 influential DePaul figures who have made an impact, today kicks off a full week of celebrations on campus and throughout the city.

You may notice the skyline illuminating blue and red for the blue demons and ice skating will be available at Maggie Daley Park for students later this week - all as a way to show off their DePaul pride.

"I think the biggest thing is that in 1898, 125 years ago we were founded in Lincoln Park and connected to the city that day and throughout our future and the attraction for our students is the City of Chicago. It's their classroom. It's where they learn and grow and give back not just to this University but to the community as well,"

What a perfect choice to celebrate 125 years on Jan. 25, or 1-25!