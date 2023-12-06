DePaul now 1-7 after getting routed by Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jace Carter scored 14 points and Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III added 13 each as No. 21 Texas A&M raced to a 32-point halftime lead and cruised to a 89-64 win over DePaul on Wednesday night.

The Aggies made 14 3-pointers, which is tied for second-most in school history.

Texas A&M (7-2) led 62-30 at halftime for its most points in a first half since scoring 65 against Grambling in 2006. The Aggies made 11 of their 3-pointers before the break, led by four from Carter and three from Taylor.

The Aggies were up by 13 with about eight minutes left in the first half before they scored the next 17 points to make it 54-24 five minutes later. Hayden Hefner scored eight points, with two 3-pointers, in that stretch.

Hefner added 10 points and Andersson Garcia scored nine for the Aggies.

DePaul (1-7) was led by Chico Carter Jr., who had 21 points. The Blue Demons lost their fifth straight and for the seventh time in eight games this season.

The Aggies had just four turnovers compared to 15 by DePaul. Texas A&M's first turnover didn't come until the 12:59 mark of the second half.

BIG PICTURE

The Aggies bounced back nicely from 59-47 loss at Virginia, but will face much tougher competition in their upcoming games as they get a visit from Memphis on Sunday before a matchup against No. 3 Houston Dec. 16.

UP NEXT

DePaul: Hosts Louisville on Saturday.

Texas A&M: Hosts Memphis on Sunday.