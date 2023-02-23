DePaul loses to Butler by one point
CHICAGO (AP) — Simas Lukosius had 15 points and Butler beat DePaul 59-58 on Wednesday night for the Blue Demons' ninth loss in a row.
Lukosius added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-15, 6-12 Big East Conference). Ali Ali added 15 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds and five assists. Jayden Taylor was 4 of 12 shooting, including 0 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Umoja Gibson led the Blue Demons (9-19, 3-14) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and two steals. Eral Penn added eight points and seven rebounds for DePaul.
