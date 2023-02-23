Watch CBS News
Sports

DePaul loses to Butler by one point

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (AP) — Simas Lukosius had 15 points and Butler beat DePaul 59-58 on Wednesday night for the Blue Demons' ninth loss in a row.

Lukosius added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-15, 6-12 Big East Conference). Ali Ali added 15 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds and five assists. Jayden Taylor was 4 of 12 shooting, including 0 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Umoja Gibson led the Blue Demons (9-19, 3-14) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and two steals. Eral Penn added eight points and seven rebounds for DePaul.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 10:17 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.