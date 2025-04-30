U.S. Department Education investigates Chicago Public Schools over Black Student Success Plan

The Chicago Public Schools are under federal investigation again — this time for a program that CPS said is meant to provide a fair education to all students.

A complaint claims the CPS is actually using the program to discriminate on the basis of race.

This is the second time in two months that the federal government has investigated possible civil rights violations in the Chicago Public Schools system. The first came after allegations that CPS "required girls in the school to share their locker room with a boy."

The newest investigation is over a complaint that "CPS has an academic-achievement initiative that discriminates on the basis of race" with its Black Student Success Plan. The plan is the subject of a Title IX investigation by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights.

Some goals of the plan are to double the number of Black male educators, reduce disciplinary actions against Black students such as expulsions, and teach about Black history and culture.

The group Defending Education waged the most recent complaint, claiming the program does not recognize that all races struggle academically.

"Unfortunately, this administration seems to be prioritizing certain things that seem to undermine diversity, equity, inclusion," said Brittany Coleman, chief shop steward of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 252.

Coleman used to work for the Office of Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education. She was let go earlier this year, but still represents Department of Education employees as their union steward.

With cuts reducing 12 field offices to five — of which Chicago is no longer one — Coleman said the usual workload of around 50 cases per year has multiplied.

"It's just unsustainable now at 300, 350 per person," she said.

Coleman added that new investigations threaten to pull Title IX funding, whereas before, the office would just work to fix the alleged problem.

"It's really not supposed to be punitive. You're not supposed to be losing your Title IX funding," said Coleman. "It's supposed to be an extreme case of noncompliance where that matter would go to the Department of Justice, and then would move to enforcement, where you would lose funding."

Union members said the backlog to investigate cases is now so severe that they can barely function. Most of their efforts are usually spent ensuring students with special needs get the help they deserve.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the group Defending Education for an interview. The group did not answer.

CPS also would not comment on pending investigations.