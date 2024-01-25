Watch CBS News
Weather

Dense Fog Advisory in effect, rain returns during the day

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another wave of rain is ahead for the late day as a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. before a weekend drying trend.

today-125.png
CBS News Chicago
dense-fog-advisory.png
CBS News Chicago

After another foggy start, wet weather works back in for the afternoon rush. Wet weather lingers into early Friday before tapering off. Clouds linger for the weekend with near 40° high temperatures. 

forecast.png
CBS News Chicago
weekend-forecast-125.png
CBS News Chicago

There's a chance for a notable warm-up ahead for the first days of February. 

TODAY

DENSE FOG WITH AFTERNOON RAIN RETURNING HIGH: 39

TONIGHT

RAIN CONTINUES OVERNIGHT TAPERS TO DRIZZLE LOW: 35

TOMORROW

CLOUDY WITH DRIZZLE/SPRINKLES AT TIMES HIGH: 40

7day-125.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 25, 2024 / 5:22 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.