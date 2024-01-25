Dense Fog Advisory in effect, rain returns during the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another wave of rain is ahead for the late day as a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. before a weekend drying trend.

After another foggy start, wet weather works back in for the afternoon rush. Wet weather lingers into early Friday before tapering off. Clouds linger for the weekend with near 40° high temperatures.

There's a chance for a notable warm-up ahead for the first days of February.

TODAY:

DENSE FOG WITH AFTERNOON RAIN RETURNING HIGH: 39

TONIGHT:

RAIN CONTINUES OVERNIGHT TAPERS TO DRIZZLE LOW: 35

TOMORROW:

CLOUDY WITH DRIZZLE/SPRINKLES AT TIMES HIGH: 40

