Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night.
Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint.
There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cellphone before shooting him in the legs.
The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
No arrests have been made.
