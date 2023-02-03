Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night.

Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint.

There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cellphone before shooting him in the legs.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.