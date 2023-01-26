Delivery driver robbed, carjacked in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview early Thursday morning.
Just before 2:30 a.m., the driver was delivering food in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue, just west of Ashland and Lincoln avenues, when police two men got out of a black sedan and demanded money and his car.
The delivery driver complied and was not injured.
No arrests have been made.
