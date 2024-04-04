Sheriff's deputy killed in Northern Illinois crash remembered as loving mom, sister

DEKALB, Ill. (CBS) – The DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty last week was laid to rest on Thursday.

Deputy Christina Musil was killed in a crash when a large commercial truck struck her squad car on the side of Illinois Route 23, about 60 miles west of Chicago. She was just 35 years old.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil was killed when a truck rear-ended her SUV while she was parked on the shoulder of Illinois Route 23 in Waterman, Illinois, on March 28, 2024 DeKalb County Sheriff

A public visitation was held for Musil inside the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb on Thursday morning.

The community vowed her memory would never be forgotten. Officers from across the state paid their respects in front of her flag-draped casket.

Musil was a five-year sheriff's office veteran and served in the Army National Guard as a military police officer for four years, including a tour in Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009.

She was also a mom to three children, ages 12, 11 and 5. They all took care of their puppy Skiba.

Many who loved her called her "Beana," including her older sister, who described Musil as her beacon of hope, an embodiment of dedication to her country, her community, and her family.

"To my sister, my Beana Beana," said Bridgette Caporaso. "Your departure has left a void that will never be filled, but the luminosity of your spirit will forever light my path. May we all strive to live within a fraction of our grace."

On Wednesday, Nathan Sweeney, 44, of DeKalb, was charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence in connection with the crash that killed Musil.