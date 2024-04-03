Driver charged with DUI, reckless homicide in Northern Illinois crash that killed deputy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was charged with reckless homicide and impaired driving Wednesday in a crash that killed a DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy last week.

Nathan Sweeney, 44, of DeKalb was charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence in the crash that killed Deputy Christina Musil, 35.

Just after 10:30 p.m. this past Thursday, Musil was sitting in her parked squad car on the shoulder of Illinois Route 23 south of Perry Road in Waterman, when a commercial truck driven by Sweeney ran off the road and slammed right into the back of her squad car.

Musil was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Illinois State Police initially cited Sweeney for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

But state police conducted a traffic crash investigation, and determined that Musil was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. He has now been charged by the DeKalb County State's Attorney's office with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, and one count of reckless homicide.

He was being held at the Ogle County Jail Wednesday night.

Christina Musil Suzanne Krull Photography

Musil was a five-year sheriff's office veteran and served in the Army National Guard as a military police officer for four years, including a tour in Afghanistan in 2008-2009.

Authorities earlier said Sweeney worked for a company based out of Terre Haute, Indiana.