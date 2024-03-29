Sheriff's deputy killed when truck rear-ends squad car in Chicago's far west suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash with a large commercial truck overnight.

Illinois State Police said the deputy was sitting inside their squad car, parked on the right shoulder of Illinois Route 23 near Perry Road in Waterman, about 60 miles west of Chicago when a Kenworth commercial truck ran off the roadway and rear-ended the squad car.

The deputy was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not released the deputy's name.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.