Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff's deputy killed when truck rear-ends squad car in Chicago's far west suburbs

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

DeKalb County sheriff's deputy killed in crash
DeKalb County sheriff's deputy killed in crash 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash with a large commercial truck overnight.

Illinois State Police said the deputy was sitting inside their squad car, parked on the right shoulder of Illinois Route 23 near Perry Road in Waterman, about 60 miles west of Chicago when a Kenworth commercial truck ran off the roadway and rear-ended the squad car.

The deputy was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not released the deputy's name.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 11:18 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.