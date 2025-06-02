DeKalb County man charged with attacking family member, deputies in Big Rock, Illinois

A man was charged with beating a family member and then attacking deputies in Big Rock, Illinois, over the weekend.

Koda Uebel, 18, of Waterman, Illinois, was charged with six felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person 60 years or older, and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. He was also charged with four misdemeanors, including domestic battery with physical contact, domestic battery causing bodily harm, resisting a peace officer, and possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday, just after midnight, deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in progress involving two family members at a home in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Deputies, through a locked front door, saw Uebel punching, slapping, and kicking a 71-year-old woman, whom he also threatened to kill.

After deputies forced their way to intervene in the assault, Uebel attacked the deputies.

A Taser was deployed on him, but he remained combative and bit one of the deputies during the arrest, causing injury, the office said.

Uebel was eventually restrained and arrested.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with serious injuries and remains hospitalized with her condition stabilized.

The injured deputy and Uebel were also taken to Delnor Hospital for evaluation and treatment. The deputy was released the same night, and Uebel was released into the custody of the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

He is due back in court on June 5.