Teen charged with December 2022 murder man in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of a man in the North Lawndale neighborhood in December.

Police arrested the teen on Wednesday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the gunman who shot and killed the 25-year-old victim, in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue on Dec. 6.

The boy was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

No further information was immediately available.