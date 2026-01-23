Investigation underway after elderly siblings found dead in Oak Lawn

A death investigation is underway after elderly siblings were found in an Oak Lawn home on Thursday.

According to Oak Lawn police, officers responded to the 10000 South block of Maple Avenue for a well-being check after a healthcare worker was unable to make contact with the residents.

Police said two elderly siblings were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the home.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident. No further details were released.