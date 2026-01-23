Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after elderly siblings found dead in Oak Lawn

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A death investigation is underway after elderly siblings were found in an Oak Lawn home on Thursday. 

According to Oak Lawn police, officers responded to the 10000 South block of Maple Avenue for a well-being check after a healthcare worker was unable to make contact with the residents. 

Police said two elderly siblings were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the home.  

A gun was recovered from the scene. 

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident. No further details were released. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue