"Death: Life's Greatest Mystery" at the Field Museum opens Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Many of the exhibits at the Field Museum look at how life evolves on our planet.

But the newest one is focusing on answering one of the biggest questions from humanity.

"Death: Life's Greatest Mystery" opens on Friday.

We got a sneak peek at the new exhibit - looking at the way death affects the natural world and human culture.

It's everything from the biological - like when a whale dies and sinks to the ocean floor to become foot for life down there - to the customs we use when a loved one dies including funerals, memorials, and annual celebrations like Dia De Los Muertos.