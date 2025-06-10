Woman, 1-year-old found dead at home on Chicago's South Side

An investigation is underway after a woman and a toddler were found dead at a home in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a call for an unresponsive woman in the backyard of a home in the 2400 block of West 80th Street just after 3 a.m.

Police said officers found the 25-year-old woman in the backyard, where she was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Fire Department opened the door to the house and found a 1-year-old unresponsive. The baby was pronounced dead.

The cause of death for the woman and toddler has not been released.

A death investigation is underway.