Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Woman, 1-year-old found dead at home on Chicago's South Side
An investigation is underway after a woman and a toddler were found dead at a home in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a call for an unresponsive woman in the backyard of a home in the 2400 block of West 80th Street just after 3 a.m.

Police said officers found the 25-year-old woman in the backyard, where she was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Fire Department opened the door to the house and found a 1-year-old unresponsive. The baby was pronounced dead.

 The cause of death for the woman and toddler has not been released. 

A death investigation is underway. 

