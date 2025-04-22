Newborn baby found unresponsive on Chicago's Southwest Side

A newborn baby was found unresponsive inside an apartment building in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Police Department said that around 12 a.m. officers were called to an apartment building in the 4700 block of South Damen Avenue. Video from the scene shows officers taping off the area of the building during the investigation.

Upon arriving, officers found a baby unresponsive. The baby was taken to Stroger Hospital where Chicago police said they were pronounced dead.

The baby's age and gender were not immediately known. The circumstances surrounding the death are unknown at this time.

Police confirmed a death investigation is underway. No further details were immediately available.