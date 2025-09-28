Death of baby in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood ruled homicide caused by abuse

The death of a 6-month-old girl in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood was ruled a homicide caused by child abuse Sunday.

Chicago police said at 11:05 p.m. Saturday, the baby — identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Kloe Sophia Bastos Castillos — was found unresponsive in the 7200 block of South Winchester Avenue.

Kloe was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Sunday following an autopsy, the medical examiner's office found that Kloe had died of multiple injuries cause by child abuse, and the manner of her death was a homicide.

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.