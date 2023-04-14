Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for vehicle in deadly West Side hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Police release image of vehicle wanted in Austin hit-and-run
Police release image of vehicle wanted in Austin hit-and-run 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police release images of the suspected vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Police are looking for the driver of this light-colored four-door sedan.

13-apr-23-15th-dist-hit-and-run.png
Chicago Police Department

The crash happened Saturday around 9:48 p.m. in Austin near Jackson and Laramie.

The victim, 55-year-old Tracy Burton, was crossing the street when he was struck. The driver never stopped to help him and proceeded westbound on Laramie Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. 

First published on April 14, 2023 / 6:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.