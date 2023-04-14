Police search for vehicle in deadly West Side hit-and-run

Police release image of vehicle wanted in Austin hit-and-run

Police release image of vehicle wanted in Austin hit-and-run

Police release image of vehicle wanted in Austin hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police release images of the suspected vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Police are looking for the driver of this light-colored four-door sedan.

Chicago Police Department

The crash happened Saturday around 9:48 p.m. in Austin near Jackson and Laramie.

The victim, 55-year-old Tracy Burton, was crossing the street when he was struck. The driver never stopped to help him and proceeded westbound on Laramie Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.