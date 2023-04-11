Family of man killed in West Side hit-and-run calls on driver to surrender

Chicago family asks for driver to come forward after hit-and-run that killed father

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Turn yourself in – that is the message one heartbroken family has for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The victim's grieving wife and daughter spoke out to CBS 2's Jermont Terry on Monday.

The victim was Tracy Burton – a father and U.S. veteran. He was just two blocks from his house in the South Austin neighborhood when someone driving a gray Jaguar hit him – and decided to keep going.

Burton Family

Burton's family now wants the driver to know the impact of that reckless decision.

"It's heartbreaking," said Burton's daughter, Jarrica McKinney. "Our family is broken right now."

McKinney will never get another call or hug from her dad.

"I don't really feel like talking, because we're going through a lot right now," she said.

Yet indeed McKinney is speaking – in hopes of finding out who killed her father.

While trying to cross the intersection of Laramie Avenue and Jackson Boulevard on Saturday. Police said someone in a gray Jaguar sedan hit the 55-year-old – killing him – and never stopped.

"Careless, heartless, you know?" McKinney said. "So whoever did it, whoever knows - just please come forward."

"We want justice," added Burton's wife of more than 30 years, Cathy.

Cathy Burton said her husband was a veteran who loved his family – and there is a huge void.

There is no doubt in Cathy Burton's mind that the driver knew they hit her husband.

"You hit him. You had to feel that impact," she said. "I have no ill nothing."

But Cathy Burton does want the driver held accountable. The intersection is busy, and the family hopes a nearby police POD camera can provide the break in the deadly hit-and-run.

"They got cameras, so they should be able to get the license plate number," said McKinney.

But until that happens, they are asking anyone who knows someone with a gray Jaguar that suddenly has front-end damage to come forward – for the sake of their loved one.

"I don't know where this Jaguar was coming from, but I know somebody knows something – and whoever knows, just please come forward," McKinney said, "because I know I'm not going to stop – some of my family ain't - and I'm not going to stop until we get the bottom of this."

Burton is survived by his wife, adult children, and several grandchildren. Chicago Police continue to investigate the deadly hit-and-run.

Late Monday, no one was in custody, and police have not released an image of the Jaguar or given a model.